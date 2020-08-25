Leafs Trade Kapanen to Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded away forwards Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In return, the Leafs receive Pittsburgh's first-round pick in this year's draft along with forwards Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander and defenceman David Warsofsky.

Kapanen was dealt by the Penguins to the Leafs in the 2015 offseason, as part of the Phil Kessel deal.

The 24-year-old carries a cap hit of $3.2-million for the next two seasons.

He was drafted 22nd overall in the 2014 draft.

The Leafs and Penguins were both eliminated earlier this month in the NHL's qualifying round.

Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Maple Leafs is congratulated by teammate Morgan Rielly #44 on his overtime winning goal against the Wings an NHL game on December 23, 2018 in Toronto. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)