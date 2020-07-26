Leafs Winger Shack Dead at 83

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Eddie Shack has died.

The team confirmed the left winger died via Twitter Sunday. Shack was also known as "The Entertainer" and "The Nose" over his 17 year NHL career owed to his unique skating style, trademark cowboy hat , full moustache and larger than life personality.

The Sudbury, Ont. native played for six different teams from 1958 to 1975 and spent nine of those seasons in Toronto.

Shack won four Stanley Cups with the Leafs in the '60s, scoring the winning goal in the 1963 final and helped the team win its last cup in 1967.

He tallied 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games and added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff contests.

Shack was 83 years old.