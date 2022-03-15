League 1 Ontario games to be played at Libro Centre beginning in April

With League 1 Ontario games set to be played in Amherstburg beginning in April, representatives from the local Minor Soccer Association and Windsor TFC are asking for upgrades to the soccer field at the Libro Centre.

Council heard the latest at their regular meeting Monday night, with some of the upgrades requested including a communication cable for streaming games, fencing, netting, bleachers, and picnic tables.

Administration reports that some of those upgrades will be completed this year but others aren't budgeted for 2022.

Pre-pandemic, Amherstburg hosted the women's college provincial finals, and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo believes those are the kinds of events they could be bringing to town more regularly if they upgrade the Libro Centre.

"These were colleges across the province that said we will come back here. You address some of these issues that we have, and we'll keep coming back here because the facility is amazing. So my concern is that if we don't address these issues we're going to miss out on that sports tourism," DiCarlo said.

Councillor Don McArthur says he's not a huge soccer guy, but is excited about the prospects of growing the game in the community and what it could do for the centre.

"Because it's bringing people to town, and as you say you're paying to rent the field. Libro loses a lot of money, and every time the field is not in use that's money we're not making. So the more people that are using that field and the whole facility the better."

McArthur says through administration it seems a lot of the things Windsor TFC and the soccer association are looking for are being addressed or could be at a later date.

"We're investing in that facility, not for your specific upgrades but to move some of the light posts and do some other things. There was a recognition from council that it's a jewel that we need to invest in, so soccer can certainly benefit from those general upgrades and then at budget time we can talk about the vision you've laid out here."

Council accepted the information provided, and requested a plan from administration about how the remaining upgrades could be funded in the future.