Leamington and Kingsville Mayors Calling for Relief for Businesses

The mayors of Leamington and Kingsville are urging the provincial government to help businesses stuck in Stage 1 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Both Hilda MacDonald and Nelson Santos released statements Wednesday, indicating another week being closed could be the nail in the coffin for many small businesses, if they're not given financial relief.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced most of Windsor-Essex would be heading to Stage 2, but Kingsville and Leamington were excluded due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the agri-food sector.

MacDonald says businesses are crying for help.

"They need to have an influx of cash to keep them from going over the edge. At this point in time there's no one else in the country that is still in Stage 1. How can you not offer to help them? Because three plus months is a long time with no money coming in," she says.

MacDonald says business owners are feeling left in the dark.

"They're desperate, they're afraid and they're mad and I can't blame them. I feel for them. How can you leave us like this without any kind of compensation? OK, it's a hand out. We're looking for a hand out to get to the next stage because we're the only ones there," she says.

MacDonald says she's ready to pressure the premier to speed up the delay.

"These people are treading water. They're getting tired. They need money and they need money quickly. I'd like a guarantee that in two weeks he's taking us to Stage 2. That's a long shot, but I'd like to hear it. Put an iron belt around the agriculture industry and keep them isolated," she says.

MacDonald adds that she she plans to reach out to the premier directly on Thursday, demanding financial help for the businesses unable to open.

In the meantime, MacDonald and Santos are urging all residents of Windsor-Essex to keep buying local as businesses work to recover from the pandemic.