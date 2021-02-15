Leamington Barn Fire Under Investigation

The cause of a barn fire in Leamington is under investigation.

Crews were called to the 300-block of Mersea Road 3 around 11 p.m. Sunday.

They battled the flames for more than five hours.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird tweeted around 4:30 a.m. Monday that firefighters were clearing the scene.

There's no report of injuries.

A damage estimate has not been released.

Leamington Fire Service crews battle a barn fire in the 300-block of Mersea Road 3. February 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_)