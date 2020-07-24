Leamington Boil Water Advisory Rescinded by Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded a boil water advisory in Leamington, Ont.

Customers serviced by the Union Water Supply System on the north and south side of Mersea Rd. 10 between Highway 77 and Kent Rd. 1 had been asked not to consume their tap water on Tuesday.

The advisory included 50 homes including several on Mersea Rd. 12.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed announced multiple water samples now meet water quality standards as of Friday night.