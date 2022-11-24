Leamington-born Stephen Eustaquio makes World Cup debut

Leamington-born soccer player Stephen Eustaquio made his World Cup debut yesterday for Team Canada.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Stephens's father, Armando Eustaquio says his son has worked extremely hard to play at this level.

He says it's great to see his son play on such a big stage.

"It's an amazing feeling to see your son playing at this level. The lifestyle isn't easy, we started at the bottom and every year we grew up and reached the best teams in the world, and now he's playing in the World Cup."

Eustaquio says Stephen is upset with yesterday's game results.

"I spoke with him, we video called and he is a little bit upset because it wasn't an incredible result but its football, it's like this."

Eustaquio says soccer has been a crucial part of his family's life.

He says his oldest son also plays soccer professionally.

"My oldest son Mauro Eustaquio, played in F.C. Nationals and had a team in Windsor, went to Portugal and started playing on the team in my village, then he started to play professionally."

Armando Eustaquio moved to Leamington in 1994 from Portugal to start a better life for his children.

In his time in Leamington, he was a fisherman for 11 years.

Eustaquio says despite the tough loss, Canada has the potential to be a really strong team.

Canada, who is ranked 41st lost to Belgium who is ranked second, 1-0.