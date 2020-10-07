Leamington Break-In Suspect Found Hiding on a Roof

Provincial police in Leamington managed to catch a suspect in a break-and-enter case by just looking up.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a break-in at a home on Sutton Drive.

The homeowner told officers that someone had broken into their home and tried to steal their vehicle.

It was believed the suspect was still on the property and a search resulted in police locating a man hiding on the roof of the home.

The man voluntarily came down and was arrested.

Jonathon Pacheco, 27, of Leamington is charged with break and enter, trespass at night and failure to comply with undertaking.