Leamington Buys School Properties with Affordable Housing in Mind

Leamington is making moves to encourage the development of affordable housing within the municipality.

According to a release, the town has purchased two properties — the former Leamington District Secondary School located at 125 Talbot St. W. and the former Mill Street Public School at 134 Mill St. E.

CAO Peter Neufeld says the town plans to pursue local partnerships to "generate inclusive, affordable housing solutions."

Whether or not the buildings on the properties will be re-purposed or demolished is not yet known.

The town plans to release further details of the proposed development and the partnerships involved in the near future.