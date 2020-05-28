Leamington Cannabis Greenhouse to Close

ESSEX COUNTY — A licensed cannabis greenhouse in Leamington is closing up shop affecting 120 jobs.

Tilray announced on Wednesday it is closing its High Park Gardens operations in Leamington which will save the company about $7.5-million.

According to the company, the move is part of global cost-efficiency and restructuring measures to achieve profitability and grow revenues.

“The decision to close a facility is never easy but we are confident that this will immediately put Tilray in a better position to achieve our goals," says company CEO, Brendan Kennedy.

A Tilray spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg some of the Leamington workers will stay with the company during the closure and may move to other facilities.

The closure will take place in the next six weeks according to a news release issued by the company.