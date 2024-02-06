Leamington company fined $70,000 following a workplace injury

A Leamington produce producer has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured on the job.

Amco Farms Inc. is a company that grows, packages and ships produce.

On April 25, 2022, two workers were asked to replace the hydraulic cylinders on a scissor lift since they were leaking and required re-sealing.

During the repairs, the lift's platform and lifting mechanism collapsed on top of one of the workers.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Amco Farms Inc. failed to ensure that the platform and lifting mechanism were securely and solidly blocked to prevent the equipment from falling or moving, contrary to section 74 of Ontario Regulation 851 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The fine was issued after Amco entered a guilty plea in Provincial Offences Court in Windsor.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Amco Farms Inc. is located at 523 Wilkinson Drive, Leamington.