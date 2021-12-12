Leamington Council approves three per cent property tax increase

Leamington Council has approved the 2022 Municipal Budget and it includes a property tax increase.

The 2022 approved budget includes a tax increase of three per cent.

The increase means the average overall household property tax bill will increase in 2022 by an estimated $36.61 per $100,000 of residential assessment.

The 2022 budget includes an investment of $27.8 million in capital projects and $51.8 million through the operating budget.