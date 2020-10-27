Leamington Council to Discuss Greenhouse Lighting

Greenhouse lighting is on the agenda Tuesday in Leamington.

Cuncil is being asked to consider a Greenhouse Light Abatement Bylaw, which according to Mayor Hilda MacDonald, has two recommendations.

Council can either approve a bylaw immediately or ask for more public feedback before creating a draft bylaw.

MacDonald says residents have been raising concerns about greenhouse lighting the last couple of years.

"When the weather changes and particularly now it's dark out earlier, yes they increase again but we've been working on finding a solution," says MacDonald.

She believes public input along with grower input in needed before approving a bylaw.

"I'm guessing we will ask for a quick turnaround in public input but I am of the opinion we need to have that for documentation as well as knowing exactly how people feel when they're impacted," says MacDonald. "So we need to do our homework."

MacDonald says she would like to see more public comments before approving a bylaw.

"We need public input as well as the grower input but we want a quick turnaround time on this," says adds.

MacDonald says if council votes in favour of more public feedback, the issue will be brought back to council in early 2021.

As heard on AM800 news Tuesday morning, Kingsville council passed a bylaw Monday night, cracking down on greenhouse growers using lamps that produce a nighttime glow that can often be seen from dozens of kilometres away.