Leamington ending temporary outdoor patio program

A temporary outdoor patio program in Leamington is being ended by the municipality.

According to a release from the municipality, the decision was made as a result of the Ontario Government lifting capacity limits in all indoor public settings.

The program was launched in 2020 and continued in 2021, to support the local business community through COVID-19 economic recovery.

The program allowed business owners to extend or establish a new temporary outdoor patio on private or public property to accommodate dine-in services safely during the height of the pandemic.

Although the temporary program has been discontinued, uptown Leamington business owners looking to operate a

patio on municipally-owned sidewalks can still apply through the Municipality’s Sidewalk Patio By-law.

Business owners who wish to operate a new patio or expand an existing patio on private property will require site plan approval.