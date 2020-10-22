Leamington Extending Boundaries of Community Improvement Plan

Leamington is making changes to its Community Improvement Plan in an effort to become accessible to more businesses in the town.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the previous plan had far too many limitations and council has opted to open up the boundaries to make funding available to more business owners for improvements to their properties.

She says the program was not well used in the past.

"We've learned what worked and didn't work in the past and I think we have refined it," she says. "I have to say I'm really pleased with this document. I think when we did it before we really were inventing the wheel if you will. We were trying to make something that was unique to our community."

MacDonald says many storefronts are in need of a facelift.

"In the last decade, property standards have fallen somewhat below the standards that we were used to in the decades prior. So, to me, to have some incentives there, I think, is a good thing."

The new CIP will run from 2021 to 2024 with $200,000 available each year to businesses for building improvements.

Finer details of the plan will be ironed out during the town's 2021 budget deliberations.