Leamington Flyers and A21 Academy receives Hockey Canada accreditation

A national accreditation for a local hockey team and education program.

The Leamington Flyers and A21 Academy have announced that their program has been officially sanctioned as a Hockey Canada accredited school.

Starting from the 2024-25 season, the program will feature U18 Prep team, U16 AAA team, and U15 AAA team. This will allow high school students to go through the academy to study and play hockey.

As part of the Hockey Canada umbrella, the Flyers Academy offers student-athletes a unique model in Ontario, and now an opportunity to compete against the finest talent in Canada and the United States.

Under this accreditation, players within the Flyers Academy will now have the chance to affiliate with Hockey Canada teams at higher levels, that includes the Junior hockey teams.

Justin Solcz, General Manager of the Leamington Flyers, says this is exciting news.

"Being affiliated with Hockey Canada our players can affiliate with Junior teams, that's important, obviously, whether it be in Leamington, or any Junior organization that the players are able to affiliate with those teams. And that's their goal is to move onto higher levels."

He says they had to apply for this accreditation, and it took about six months.

"It's pretty intense. Hockey Canada wants to make sure, number one, your school is at a level that it needed to be, your hockey program is where they need to be. So, it's been a long process, but it's been great to work with Hockey Canada and we're looking forward to getting started."

Solcz says this model is becoming more popular in Ontario.

"It allows parents and players the ability to within their day have their academic and athletics together. So it's nice where you're able to train for hockey, and you do your school between say 8:30 [a.m.] and 4:30 at night. It's not like you have a practice at 9:30 at night, and you're not getting proper sleep, and proper rest, and proper recovery, so this is definitely the model of the future."

Under this accreditation, those on the Flyers will benefit from exposure to scouts and teams from CHL, NCAA, CJHL, and USports, increasing their opportunities for future hockey careers.

The Flyers Academy offers an education program in conjunction with their athletic training.