Leamington Flyers release first OJHL schedule

An exciting time for the Leamington Flyers.

The team will drop the puck for the first time as members of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) on September 7 at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

The OJHL has released their 2023-24 schedule, with each team scheduled for 56 games during the regular season which runs until March 8.

The Flyers will keep their coveted Thursday night home nights, with puck drops at 7:10 p.m.

Opening night will feature a banner raising ceremony for the 2023 Sutherland Cup Championship, and the team then welcomes the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, who return to the OJHL after a three-year absence.

General manager Justin Solcz says releasing the schedule is always an exciting time, especially this year.

“We are very fortunate to have a highly manageable schedule that aligns perfectly with our players’ needs. Maintaining our Thursday night home games and typically playing only one road game on the weekend, our players will benefit from a well-balanced schedule that prioritizes both their hockey development and academic pursuits,” he said.

Other key Flyers dates include:

- Leamington playing three Sunday regular season games, with puck drop set for 5:10 p.m.

- November 19 vs Caledon

- December 10 vs Brantford

- January 21 vs Caledon

Prior to the regular season, Leamington will also compete in the inaugural Cottage Cup, held in Collingwood.

The tournament will feature teams from the OJHL, other CJHL partner leagues and Europe and run from August 28 to the 30.