Leamington Food Bank Ready and Waiting to Help Those in Need

A food bank in Leamington wants to let the public know its doors are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Michael's Conference Food Bank is still operating, but president Stephanie Heaton says the number of people dropping in has declined.

Heaton says she's surprised there isn't more demand.

"I'm just surprised that we're not getting as many people, but we're here and we're ready to help," she says. "We don't want people to wait until it's too late when they're in a really dire situation. People have been spreading the word."

Heaton says they've put proper measures in place to protect everyone for the spread of the coronavirus.

"When they come into the food bank, we have tables with plastic screens set up. So when they call they will tell us what they need and we will place the food behind the screens. That way we stay six feet apart," she says.

Heaton says donations continue to come in and they'd love to pass them on to those in need.

"Some of the canned food does have a good shelf life, but it would be great to have the people come in because we want to help them. We know that there is a need and we're here and ready to help. We're fully stocked and we have the volunteers and we're here," she adds.

The Society's Leamington food bank is located at 29 Elliott St.

If you'd like to make an appointment to pick up a food hamper you can call 226-340-7233 or CLICK HERE to message the food bank directly on Facebook.