Leamington Girl Struck, Police Looking for Witnesses



WINDSOR — A teenaged girl has been treated for minor injuries in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Leamington.

Provincial police say the girl was hit Monday around 6:45am)while using the cross walk at the corner of Elliott Street and Talbot Street West.

Police say she was struck by a white SUV or van, but the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

According to police, the vehicle may have suffered front end damage and was last seen travelling northbound on Elliott Street.

Anyone with information or witnessed the collision is asked to call Leamington OPP or Crime Stoppers.