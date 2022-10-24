Leamington GM named Leader of the Year

The general manager of the Quality Inn in Leamington has been given a national award.

Choice Hotels Canada has named Dharmesh Patel its Leader of the Year for his outstanding operational practices and team building.

According to a release, the group says that during the pandemic, Patel pivoted the business multiple times, one of which was to support workers in the agricultural industry arriving in Canada. He also helped the local restaurant industry by implementing a meal plan and giving back to healthcare workers.

This is the second national APEX award for Dharmesh who was also named Choice Privileges Ambassador of the year in 2021.

"I am so honoured to win the 2022 Leader of the Year award from my Choice Hotels Canada family," says Patel. "It is a joy to host guests at our hotel and it takes a true team effort. I am proud of what our team has been able to accomplish and look forward to the future."

Even though Patel was and still is dealing with his own health challenges, the release goes on to say that he was able to successfully lead the hotel to achieve a record year.

"Dharmesh is a force to be reckoned with and I am so proud to celebrate him with this latest award," says Brian Leon, CEO of Choice Hotels Canada. "He is not just a colleague, but a friend, who is a true inspiration. He has battled health issues with a positive attitude and has worked tirelessly, never missing a beat, to provide best-in-class hospitality at his hotel."