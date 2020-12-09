Leamington House Fire Under Investigation

A suspicious house fire in Leamington is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home on Talbot Street West Tuesday night just after 6pm.

Chief Andrew Baird says an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate the blaze.

"Once our crews arrived and extinguished the fire, our on scene investigator deemed the fire to be suspicious," says Baird. "So we had the Ontario Provincial Police hold the scene and we contacted the Ontario Fire Marshal who will be arriving this afternoon."

He says three people have been displaced.

"At this time, the home owner and there was two migrant workers we believe living upstairs," he says.

Baird says the investigator will be in town Wednesday afternoon

He says there were no injuries and a damage estimate has not been released.