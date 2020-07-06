Leamington & Kingsville Moving to Phase Two

Some positive news for Leamington and Kingsville.

The provincial government has announced both municipalities can move to stage two of the province's recovery plan effective 12:01am on Tuesday.

"Today is a great day for our two communities," says Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

She says she's so happy small businesses in her community can reopen.

"What a relief," says MacDonald. "My day took an about face and we're very happy that the province has the confidence in us to move ahead and knows we can get there."

She says the past few weeks have not been easy.

"It's like a giant load of weight is off our shoulders," says MacDonald. "We certainly still have lots of other things to carry on with and be concerned with but this was crushing to watch."

She says she has already reached out to a small business owner.

"I texted one because I know, he's been dying to know and as soon as the word came out, I texted him and he was thrilled to hear it," says MacDonald. "So I'm sure I'll be talking to more of them as the day goes on. I posted it on social media and immediate, immediate response."

Leamington and Kingsville were the last two municipalities in the province to move to stage two.

They were held back because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the agri-food sector.

The rest of Windsor-Essex moved to stage two at the end of June.