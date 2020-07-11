Leamington Launches Outdoor Patio Program

Leamington, Ont. is launching an outdoor patio program to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region moved into Phase Two of the province's reopening plan Tuesday and council acted quickly and approve amendments to its current patio by-laws Wednesday night.

It will allow restaurants and bars to extend existing patios or establish new ones as easily as possible — Windsor, Ont. launched a similar framework when it moved into Phase Two.

There are some stipulations, including seeking approval from property owners before adding or changing a patio and seeking permission from the municipality before encroaching on public land.

According to the release, the town has allocated staff directly to the project to make sure approvals and inspections can be done quickly and easily.

A full outline of the new rules and how to apply can be found on the town's website.