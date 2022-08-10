Leamington Library Branch reopens following significant rainfall

The Leamington branch of the Essex County Library will reopen to the public Wednesday morning at its normally scheduled time.

This comes after the branch closed last week due to significant rainfall.

The library flooded overnight Friday when an intense rainfall overburdened the municipal sewer system, causing localized flooding in various locations.

No shelves or items were damaged.

The branch is now cleared of water and the carpet is dry.

Library staff would like to thank the public for their patience.