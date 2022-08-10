iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Leamington Library Branch reopens following significant rainfall

Library flooding in Leamington, Ont. (Courtesy: County of Essex)

The Leamington branch of the Essex County Library will reopen to the public Wednesday morning at its normally scheduled time.

This comes after the branch closed last week due to significant rainfall.

The library flooded overnight Friday when an intense rainfall overburdened the municipal sewer system, causing localized flooding in various locations.

No shelves or items were damaged. 

The branch is now cleared of water and the carpet is dry. 

Library staff would like to thank the public for their patience. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE