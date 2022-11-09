Leamington lottery winner full of hope

A Leamington man is the latest local lottery winner.

Michel Kassas has won a MAXMILLIONS prize of $1,000,000 from the October 7, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

The social services worker says he received an email from Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation which alerted him to the win, "I logged into my OLG account, and I couldn't believe it. I told my mom that we won $1 million, and she was so happy, she cried," he said. "My heart feels so full. This win fills me with hope."

Kassas says he plays his own numbers that are comprised of significant family dates adding, "This win is all about family. I feel so thankful and blessed."

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.