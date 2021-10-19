Leamington man arrested after striking hydro pole

A Leamington man is facing charges following an incident Monday evening.

Members of the Kingsville OPP, along with Windsor-Essex EMS, responded to a report of a single motor vehicle that struck a hydro pole on County Road 34 near County Road 18 in the Town of Kingsville around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and while speaking with the driver, they noticed signs of impairment.

He was transported to a local detachment for additional testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old from Leamington is facing two charges related to impaired operation of a vehicle.

He's scheduled in Windsor court on November 4 to answer to the charge.

