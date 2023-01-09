iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Leamington man arrested following a disturbance in the town


AM800-News-OPP-Logo-With-Lights-Twitter

An incident in the Town of Leamington has resulted in charges against a 58-year old man. 

Ontario Provincial Police were called to an address on Talbot Street East on the afternoon of January 5th for a report of a disturbance. 

Ronald Saxon of Leamington was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE