Leamington man arrested in connection to phone scam near Kingston

A Leamington man is charged in connection to an alleged phone scam in Eastern Ontario.

On Nov. 16, the Ontario Provincial Police Frontenac Detachment investigated a fraud after being called to a Central Frontenac Township address, around 30 km outside Kingston.

Investigators were told that a person was contacted over the phone and Nov. 6 and told they had won a prize.

The victim was told to purchase pre-paid credit cards and other items and ship them to a specified address in order to process of the prize.

The victim sent the items and then realized that this was in fact a scam and contacted police.

As part of the investigation, Essex County OPP Crime Unit were contacted as the phone call originated from an address in Leamington.

On Dec. 7, police went to an address in the 900 block of Highway 77 and arrested a 36-year-old Leamington man who's charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The OPP are warning all residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited messages claiming that you have won a prize as a result of being a new account holder of any new media platform that was recently downloaded to your devices. If you receive a suspicious message from anyone claiming that you won a large sum of money or new vehicle, simply delete the message and do not send any money.