Leamington Man Arrested in London Robbery

A Leamington man is facing charges after a robbery in London.

London police were called to the 800-block Exeter Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after a woman told officers she was robbed of some personal property.

A suspect was seen running and dropped a duffel bag which police say contained ammunition and stolen goods, according to police.

The K-9 unit later recovered a .22 calibre weapon.

An 18-year-old man from Leamington is charged with robbery with violence and several fire arms related offences.