Leamington man charged after police seize cash, fentanyl and bear spray

A 39-year-old Leamington man is charged after police executed a search warrant in Leamington last weekend.

Provincial police say members of the Community Street Crime Unit, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team and the West Region K-9 Unit executed the warrant on Saturday, April 2 on Orange Street.

According to police, Canadian cash along with a small amount of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and bear spray were seized.

Police say the total value seized was about $7,000.

The man is charged with Possession of Schedule I Substance and two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order.