iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Leamington man charged after suspicious person call


am800-news-opp

A suspicious person call has led to charges in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a home Thursday night for a report of a suspicious person on a residential property.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a residence on the property.

According to police, a 49-year-old from Leamington has been charged with unlawfully in dwelling house and assault a peace officer.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE