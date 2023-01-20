Leamington man charged after suspicious person call

A suspicious person call has led to charges in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a home Thursday night for a report of a suspicious person on a residential property.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a residence on the property.

According to police, a 49-year-old from Leamington has been charged with unlawfully in dwelling house and assault a peace officer.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.