Leamington man charged after vehicle found with paper licence plates


A Leamington man is facing charges after stopping a vehicle with paper licence plates.

On Jan. 22 at 1:30 a.m., a member of the Essex Detachment of the OPP was on patrol on Talbot Street in Leamington, when the officer ran a check on the vehicle's plate.

Police say the check revealed the licence plate was no longer valid.

Further inspection revealed the vehicle had been plated with a paper copy of the invalid plate. 

A 45-year-old man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was towed from the scene.

