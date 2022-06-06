Leamington man facing assault with a weapon charge after weekend incident

A Leamington man is facing numerous charges following an incident over the weekend.

According to police, on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in Leamington.

Police say the man went to a residence on Erie Street South, caused damage to the residence and then proceeded to assault the homeowner with a cane.

Officers located him a short distance away on Robinson Street.

After informing the man he was under arrest, police say he actively resisted and officers eventually gained control of the subject where he was taken into custody.

48-year-old Chad Robert Hearns is facing four charges in total, including Assault with a Weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing.