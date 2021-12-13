Leamington man facing charges after crashing into house and two vehicles

A Leamington man is facing drunk driving charges after leaving a path of destruction.

On Thursday just before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to Marlborough St. E. for a report of a collision involving a Dodge Charger.

According to police, the car stuck two vehicles and a house before the driver fled the scene on foot.

A 29-year-old man was tracked down by police nearby and, as a result, Vidal Cedeno-Luna has been charged with several offences including operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and failing to remain.

No injuries are reported as a result of the crash.