Leamington man facing drug charges following OPP investigation

A Leamington man is facing a number of charges after police seized cocaine, meth and other illicit drugs.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, with the help of members of the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant Thursday on Mill Street in Leamington.

The investigation revealed an amount of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs, which were located and seized.

As a result, a 47-year-old man is charged with:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs

- Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.