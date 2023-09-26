Leamington man facing impaired charges

A Leamington man is facing charges after a collision earlier this week.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, on September 24, at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Evans Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, officers observed that a vehicle had struck a unoccupied parked vehicle.

Upon speaking with the driver, police say it became apparent that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage and were displaying signs of impairment.

As a result, a 30-year-old man faces two counts related to operation while impaired.

A 90-day drivers licence suspension was handed out, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as per statute.

The accused was later released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on October 4.