Leamington man facing weapons charge

A Leamington man is facing a weapons charge following an incident earlier this week.

According to police, on Tuesday at 4:44 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police officers in Leamington responded to a report of a man putting a silver handgun in his waistband just prior to entering a downtown business.

Officers found the individual matching the description and discovered he was in possession of a revolver in his waistband.

The individual was taken into custody and the weapon was seized.

Upon further investigation, police say it was determined to be a revolver style pellet gun.

34-year-old William Randall Shearon of Leamington has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon contrary to Section 90 of the Criminal Code.

He's scheduled to appear in Leamington court on March 11 to answer to the charge.