Leamington Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Death of his Wife



A Leamington man has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the death of his wife.

Following a trial before a jury last fall, Cheng Sun, 54, was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife 46-year-old Weqiong Du-Sun.

He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

The jury heard that Sun had struck her with a hammer several times and strangled her at the couple's diner, Break Time Corner, in Leamington in June 2017.

An autopsy found Du-Sun had 33 wounds on her head, neck and body.

Sun has no actual memory of the killing but argued in court that he was provoked because his wife had a knife, but no knife was located at the scene.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Paul Howard noted he must fully respect the jury's finding and that Sun was provoked, but can't lose sight that she was the victim of domestic violence as she was in the process of leaving the marriage.

The defence was asking for a sentence of no more than seven years, while the crown was calling for a sentence of 11 to 12 years.

With credit for time already served, Sun will remain in custody for another four years and six months.

The sentence was scheduled for the end of March, but was delayed due to the pandemic.