Leamington man vowing to handcuff himself to a flagpole over property dispute with municipality

A Leamington man is vowing to handcuff himself to a flagpole for as long as it takes in a dispute over water and property rights he's in with the Municipality of Leamington.

Mike McQueen has lived on Foster Avenue for 47 years and at his current home for the past 24 years.

According to the Municipality, they own land between the Municipal promenade and certain lands which front on Foster, which was sold to the Municipality in 2012 for $200,000.

McQueen says he was hand delivered a letter by the Ontario Provincial Police on July 10 from lawyer's representing the Municipality of Leamington, stating he had a deadline of midnight on July 17 to remove the structures from the property, or the Town would remove them and invoice him for the expense.

A letter delivered to Leamington resident, Mike McQueen, from the Municipality of Leamington over property rights. July 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mike McQueen)

He's upset the Municipality has allegedly not honoured an agreement to return the land after a promenade was built through his property more than a decade ago.

According to CTV Windsor, the Municipality of Leamington says they did not promise the lands back.

A few years ago, once the promenade was complete, 10 homeowners were deeded their properties back, however allegedly six of them weren't, including McQueen.

He says he's not going to be bullied by the Municipality.

"I'm basically going to handcuff myself to the flagpole. It's not going anywhere. It's my property, and that's the way it's going to be for me. I'm going to stand up for my rights, I'm not going to be bullied around and they just need to do the right thing, the Town."

Mike McQueen from Leamington is vowing to handcuff himself to a flagpole for as long as it takes in a dispute over water and property rights with the Municipality of Leamington. July 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mike McQueen)

He says he wants his land back.

"So the agreement was we gave up our beach rights for the benefit of the town so they had a beautiful walkway to visit down here. And the deal was when the promenade was complete, and all the land that was filled in up to the promenade, that land would be given back to the homeowner. Everybody on the far side of the condos, all those houses their land was deeded back to them, my land has not been deeded back and we don't know why, but we want it back."

McQueen says he doesn't know what the Municipality is planning on doing.

"I have no idea what their plan is. I'm pretty sure it's not going to fly anyway. You're going to give me a weeks notice to disassemble a deck which isn't going anywhere anyway? So, who knows what their plan is. I'm sure they're scratching their heads up there right now."

In a statement provided to AM800 News from the Municipality, they say they aren't able to comment on when or if they will be removing the promenade, and they aren't able to comment on what will happen if McQueen does decide to handcuff himself to the flagpole.

The Municipality also states that 'it appears as though some abutting property owners may be under the impression that they, at some point in time, were the owners of the lands; however, the Federal Government did not agree. The Federal Government ultimately transferred ownership and jurisdiction over these lands to the Province whom then sold the lands to the Municipality in 2012'.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Municipality had not visited McQueen at his home.