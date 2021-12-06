Leamington mayor applauding province's commitment to continue widening Highway 3

The mayor of Leamington is breathing a sigh of relief as Ontario has confirmed it'll be moving ahead with the next stage of the Highway 3 expansion project.

Hilda MacDonald says she didn't want to get excited until the official green light was given.

On Friday, the province issued a Request for Proposals to design and build the next phase which includes widening the highway from two to four lanes over 16-kilometres between Essex and Leamington.

MacDonald says, while she'd like the process to be quicker, it's great to see it coming together.

"All of us always think that things should and could move quicker, but we know in government things don't always move quicker," says MacDonald. "We know there has to be process and procedure to tenders and so on. So we have to be open and transparent and that always takes time."

She says, with just two lanes now, it's a dangerous stretch of roadway.

"Once this is built, it will be easier, it will be safer," she says. "I know when I travel Highway 3 to Windsor, I always feel somewhat relieved when I get to the point in Essex where the road is divided and I think that's how most of us are."

MacDonald adds the community has been asking for this for years.

"It's a relief and it is something we are looking forward to having through to completion," says MacDonald. "You know, sure there there will be some inconveniences in the months coming up, but at the end of it I think it will certainly be welcomed by everyone."

Construction is currently underway to widen five kilometres from Maidstone Ave to Arner Townline in Essex which is expected to be completed in 2023.

More than 17,000 vehicles travel on Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington each day.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson