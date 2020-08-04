Leamington Mayor Asks for Compassion for Low German Speaking Community

Leamington, Ont.'s Mayor Hilda MacDonald is asking residents to show compassion for the Low German speaking community.

Health units in both Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex announced a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community on Thursday.

In a statement MacDonald says, "other groups that have been identified in the past with the same risk, it is important to understand that this is a health issue."

She warned against assigning blame with a health challenge being faced by the entire community.

MacDonald says the municipality is concerned for the Low German speaking community and will not tolerate damaging or stigmatizing comments or actions directed toward any members of our community.

She asks, "the people of Leamington lead by example and continue to exercise compassion and kindness toward each other during these difficult times."

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 54 active cases out of a total of 241 come from the community.

Fifty of those cases are self-isolating and four are hospitalized.