Leamington mayor pleased with the turnout for Hogs for Hospice event

The mayor of Leamington is pleased with the turnout for Hogs for Hospice.

Hilda MacDonald says the event, which ran from August 4 to August 6, saw a wide range of activities such as the registered motorcycle ride, bike games, live music at the Beer Garden, concerts, and a Sunday morning worship.

All proceeds raised from the event goes to the Erie Shores Hospice Centre in Leamington, which mayor MacDonald says is a great cause to raise money for.

Hogs for Hospice has been an annual event since 2016 and to date it has raised over $2.6-million for the local hospice centre.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says this event, and many others, have been very successful this summer.

"This for us is great now that we have COVID behind us. And we're back to having people into restaurants, in our venues, our concerts that we've had all summer have been very successful, so, it just continues on."

She says the crowds were large.

"We saw the traffic, and all the people, it was a really feel good, positive, and it sounds like the crowds were record numbers. So, again, that's a sign of great success."

Mayor MacDonald says the funds raised go towards a great cause.

"It's one that our community has wrapped its arms around and certainly it has benefited those at end of life and the family. So it's wonderful that we have benefactors like that that contribute."

The Hogs for Hospice website states it will take a few weeks to get the final attendance numbers in, however, they say that each year the event grows larger and they are expecting the numbers to exceed last year in every area.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi