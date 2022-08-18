Leamington Mayor re-elected to AMO Board of Directors

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

She will continue to serve as a key municipal leader in the province.

This is her third term after being appointed to the Board of Directors - Small Urban Caucus in April of 2019 and elected to the Board in 2020.

MacDonald says to be able to represent Leamington from this board is very important to her.

"I'm pleased I got on. It's crucial for a municipality like ours that has different issues, to have a voice at the table. We presented different perspectives in a lot of communities, so to be at the provincial table is very important to us."

She says there are a number of issues she'll focus on.

"Homeless, housing, health care. So I'm representing not only my municipality, but also my region, so we'll make sure we have a good, loud voice."

MacDonald says she feels proud that her peers see how hard she works.

"I'm recognized for my name as well as for my willingness to work, and my willingness to speak up. So, just to be elected by your peers that don't know you is rewarding. And, it makes me feel very validated in the work that I'm doing."

She was elected during the AMO Conference being held in Ottawa this week.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments.

The organization advocates for fiscal sustainability, government partnerships and strengthening municipal legislative authority.