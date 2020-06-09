Leamington McDonald's Employee Tests Positive



ESSEX COUNTY — An employee at the McDonald's restaurant in Leamington has tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant at 214 Talbot St. was shut down immediately on Monday, June 8th for cleaning by a certified third party.

The company says since then, the restaurant has re-opened as of 7am this morning.

The employee worked their last shift on June 3rd from 4pm to 7pm.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available," reads a statement from the company.