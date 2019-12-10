Leamington Mushroom Grower Fined

A Leamington mushroom grower faces a $90,000 fine for critical injuries to a worker.

Highline Produce was fined in provincial court in Picton for the incident on Sept. 20, 2018 in Prince Edward County.

While helping to clean part of the growing facility south of Belleville, a worker fell and was pulled into a conveyor.

The worker suffered multiple critical injuries.

The ruling indicated Highline didn't take reasonable precautions to ensure the conveyor was locked out while being cleaned.

The court also imposed a 25% victim surcharge fine taking the total to over $110,000.