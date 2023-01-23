Leamington now has a zero-emission fully electric Zamboni

The Municipality of Leamington has purchased a new zero-emission fully electric Zamboni.

The new addition is now operational at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

The electric Model 650 Zamboni, sponsored by Grossi Construction, replaces the previous gas-powered machine, which operated at the arena for 22 years.

The new electric ice resurfacer is expected to reduce operating and maintenance costs and produce cleaner air for staff and visitors to the recreation facility.

Terry Symons, Manager of Recreation Services, says they were due for a replacement of the existing natural-gas powered Zamboni.

"We had our own natural gas fueling station that was here. It was due for regulated upgrades, that would have been additional costs to the municipality and the facility, to upgrade the fuel delivery system that we have for natural gas," he says.

Symons says this means they won't have to handle fuels and engine oils when it comes to maintenance with this new Zamboni.

"Three reasons maybe choosing the machine that we did is that it's better for the environment, safety for staff and guests, and the delivery of energy. We no long burn fossil fuels and putting the emissions back into the rink," he says.

Symons says the price was slightly higher than a gas-powered Zamboni but they are still making good ice.

"There is a little bit of a difference in how it handles," he says. "The weight distribution on the electric Zamboni behaves different on the turns. So a little bit of an adjustment for our staff, but the more they ride it, the more they get use to it, right?"

When fully charged, the machine can complete approximately 25 ice resurfacings before requiring a recharge.