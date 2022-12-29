Leamington OPP investigate hit and run

Help is needed from the public to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to Erie Street South near Pulford Avenue on Wednesday just before 12:30pm after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

A 72-year old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as dark coloured and the driver is urged to come forward.

The OPP also ask that anyone who may have dash cam footage or surveillance cameras in the area to contact them.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.