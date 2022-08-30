Leamington OPP investigating after campaign signs damaged

OPP in Leamington are investigating recent mischief incidents where municipal election signs were recently vandalized and removed.

Officers received a report on Monday that several election signs were found defaced or completely removed from their location in the municipality.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald told AM800's The Morning Drive that her election signs were the one impacted.

The OPP are reminding the public that it's a criminal offence to remove or damage official election signs on public property, and that anyone found damaging or removing signs can face charges of Mischief under the Criminal Code.

Police say it's also an offence under the Trespass to Property Act to enter onto private property without colour of right.

If a sign has been placed on someone's private property without their permission, they can remove the sign according to police.

Anyone unsure whether a sign is on private or public property is asked to check with their municipality.