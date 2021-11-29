Leamington OPP investigating credit card fraud

Provincial police in Leamington are asking for the public's help with an investigation of a recent case of credit card fraud.

According to police, an investigation was launched on November 6 after a credit card fraud complaint at a business on Erie Street North.

It was discovered that a debit and credit card had been used fraudulently.

Police say they continue to investigate and have reviewed security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.