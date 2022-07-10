Leamington OPP investigating Friday fire

OPP in Leamington are investigating a Friday night fire.

According to police, they along with the Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire located in the 300 block of Erie Street South just before midnight.

When officers and firefighters arrived on scene they located a fully engulfed residence, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The OPP is continuing to investigate this incident, along with the Ontario Fire Marshall's office

They're asking anyone with information on the fire to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.